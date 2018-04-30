Kanhaiya Kumar: Rebel-turned-politician, CPI leader and now a teacher? Here’s what’s next for former JNUSU president

Former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar today said that he wants to take up the role of a teacher after completing his doctorate degree, which he said he will be done with two months from now. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com a day after the Communist Party of India (CPI) elected him to the 125-member national council, Kanhaiya welcomed the decision and expressed his ambition to contest election at the national level.

On his election to the national council, Kanhaiya said that once he is done with academics, he won’t be able to continue his work politically and thus it was necessary to join a party. He said that he had gone to attend the party’s 23rd Congress in Kollam in Kerala as a student leader of the All India Students Federation (AISF), the student wing of CPI. “It was there the party elected me and I accepted it,” he said.

“Two months from now, I won’t be a student. I am about to complete my thesis… I want to take up the job of a teacher after completing my project,” Kanhaiya, who hails from Bihar’s Begusarai, said, adding that he feels that a teacher’s job is most respectful and best way to serve the society. As per JNU data, Kanhaiya had joined the university in 2010 for PhD in African studies.

The former JNUSU president also called for a ‘united front’ against the BJP and RSS. He said that his fight for secularism will continue and appealed to secular forces to come together to take on the BJP and RSS. To a question about his ambition to contest the upcoming general elections, he said, “Yes I will contest if a united front is established against the BJP and RSS.”

At the 23rd Congress of the CPI on Sunday, the party re-elected S Sudhakar Reddy as the general secretary for the third term. The party also elected Kanhaiya to the national council and dropped senior leaders C Divakaran, Sathyan Mokeri, CN Chandran and Kamala Sadanandan.

Kanhaiya has been in the news for the last two years after he was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2016 and charged with sedition for allegedly raising anti-India slogans at a a rally organised within the JNU campus to protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru.