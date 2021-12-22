Kanhaiya Kumar dissociates from Umar Khalid, gets trolled after video goes viral

Kanhaiya was in Bihar’s Siwan when a local reporter asked him about his views about two activists – Meeran Haider and Umar Khalid.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is being brutally trolled on social media after a video of him refusing to accept Umar Khalid as his friend went viral on social media platforms. Kanhaiya was in Bihar’s Siwan when a local reporter asked him about his views about two activists – Meeran Haider and Umar Khalid. In response to Haider, Kanhaiya refused to comment saying that he doesn’t belong to the Congress party. When the reporter again quizzed him about Khalid saying he has been his friend in the past, Kanhaiya asked, “Who told you so?” When the reporter said that he saw a video, Kanhaiya shot back, “Which video?”

It may be recalled that Haider, who is with the RJD, and Khalid were charged with sedition after the Delhi Police claimed that the duo was part of an event organised to commemorate terrorist Afzal Guru where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised. Khalid was also charged in the Delhi riots case.

The video of the interaction was shared by Independent Journalist Ashraf Hussain.

पत्रकार : उमर खालिद आप के दोस्त हैं

कन्हैया कुमार : कौन बताया…?



वीडियो: Nadeem alag Andaaz pic.twitter.com/PEeBGNqYpv — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) December 20, 2021

After the video went viral, netizens trolled Kanhaiya Kumar and shared pictures of Kanhaiya and Khalid reminding him about their friendship.

A user wrote, “Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Meeran Haider face lathis of police but Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani became leaders.”

Lathi khaye aur jail jaye Umar Khalid Meeran Haider sharjeel imam

Aur neta bne kanhiya Kumar jignesh mewani — Danish Alig (@DanishAligh) December 21, 2021

CAA के टाइम हमने कन्हैया के लिए खूब तालियां बजाईं ऑर दरी बिछाया लेकिन हाल देखिए ये कहा ऑर हम कहां

अब हमारे लिए ये नहीं बोलते। हमे सीढ़ी बना कर आगे बढ़ गए — Shadab (@Shadab65272858) December 20, 2021

Another user wrote, “He was never been a real communist rather than opportunist, those who close to him says he just become popular from a situation with his oratory skills but don’t know even basic organization building, behavior with fellow comrades, arrogant, self centric and even feudal in nature.”

He was never been a real communist rather than opportunist,those who close to him says he just become popular from a situation with his oratory skills but don't know even basic organization building, behavior with fellow comrades, arrogant, self centric and even feudal in nature. — MadhuSudan || ମଧୁସୁଦନ (@MadhuOdisha7) December 20, 2021

भाई, पार्टी बदलते ही अपना रंग भी बदल दिया है इन्होंने तो दोस्त क्या चीज है । — Mohd Sayeed Shaikh (@msayeed74) December 20, 2021

राजनीति में मकाम हासिल करने के बाद कन्हैया कुमार ने दोस्त उमर खालिद को पहचानने से किया इंकार I — Sitara (@SitaraYasmeen) December 20, 2021

Kanhaiya Kumar had quit CPIM and joined Congress on September 28 this year. Umar Khalid, on the other hand, is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi riots case.