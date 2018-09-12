Kanchan Verma takes charge as Vice Chairperson of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA)

In her absence additional charge of GDA, vice-chairperson was handed to district magistrate Ritu Maheshwari. (Reuters)

Kanchan Verma, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has reassumed charge as vice-chairperson of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). Last year on September 16, she had gone to London on study leave. In her absence additional charge of GDA, vice-chairperson was handed to district magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.

Just after her joining, Verma told PTI that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be her first priority. Under this scheme, 36,000 affordable houses will be constructed in Masuri, Niwari, Akbarpur-Bahrampur, Madhuban Bapudham and Koyal Enclave. Land acquisition works will start within a short while.

More Funds will be released for ongoing projects to avoid delay, the V-C said, adding that demolition of identified illegal buildings will continue and constructions without sanctioned maps will be checked. Dereliction of duty will not be tolerated and irresponsible officers will be put to task, Verma said.