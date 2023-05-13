Kanakapura Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Kanakapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The Congress is the dominant party in Kanakapura and D K Shivakumar — nick-named ‘Kanakapura Rock’ — is a seven-time MLA from the constituency. In the 2018 polls, he won the seat by defeating Narayana Gowda of the JD (S) with a margin of 79,909 votes.

For the Vokkaligas and SC/ST and OBC communities, Shivakumar remains their favourite. With token presence so far in Kanakapura, BJP has fielded Ashoka, who is also contesting from Padmanabhanagar of Bengaluru. Ashok, one of the saffron party’s few prominent Vokkaliga faces, is contesting from Kanakapura to woo the powerful community.

Kanakapura Live Results: Tight contest between Congress’ DK Shivakumar and BJP candidate R Ashoka.

06:29 (IST) 13 May 2023 Kanakapura Election Results: