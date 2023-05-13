scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Kanakapura Election Result 2023 Live: Will Kanakapura rock with Shivakumar again? Counting of votes begins at 8 AM

Karnataka Election 2023, Kanakapura Result Live: Kanakapura (Gen) is a State Assembly constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency, which includes eight assembly seats.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Kanakapura Election 2023 Result | DK Shivakumar | R Ashok | Karnataka Election Result 2023 |
Kanakapura Assembly Constituency Election Result 2023 Live: KPCC president DK Shivakumar is pitted against BJP leader R Ashoka.
Go to Live Updates

Kanakapura Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Kanakapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The Congress is the dominant party in Kanakapura and D K Shivakumar — nick-named ‘Kanakapura Rock’ — is a seven-time MLA from the constituency. In the 2018 polls, he won the seat by defeating Narayana Gowda of the JD (S) with a margin of 79,909 votes.

Also Read

For the Vokkaligas and SC/ST and OBC communities, Shivakumar remains their favourite. With token presence so far in Kanakapura, BJP has fielded Ashoka, who is also contesting from Padmanabhanagar of Bengaluru. Ashok, one of the saffron party’s few prominent Vokkaliga faces, is contesting from Kanakapura to woo the powerful community.

Also Read
Live Updates

Kanakapura Live Results: Tight contest between Congress’ DK Shivakumar and BJP candidate R Ashoka. 

06:29 (IST) 13 May 2023
Kanakapura Election Results: Welcome to live blog!

Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on the Karnataka Election Results 2023 here.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, which includes 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. This year the voter turnout recorded was nearly 72 per cent.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 06:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market