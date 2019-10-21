Kamlesh Tiwari murder: UP police announces reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for arrest of two suspects

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Police said the men seen in the hotel footage were the same as the ones in the footage from near Tiwari’s residence.

Uttar Pradesh police has declared a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in the killing of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tewari. During the investigation, it had come to light that the two had come to a hotel on October 17 and identified themselves as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of murder, both of them moved out of the hotel, wearing saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hand.

Director General of Police O P Singh has announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for apprehending the two suspects, a senior government official said.

The president of a little known Hindu Samaj Party, Kamlesh Tewari (45), was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city here on Friday.

Police had also recovered a saffron-coloured kurta with blood stains lying on the bed in their hotel room. The towel also had blood stains. A box of new mobile phone was also found from the spot.

An SIT has already been constituted to crack the case. Five persons, including three from Gujarat, were taken into custody in connection with the case.

A Gujrat court on Sunday granted the Uttar Pradesh police transit remand of three persons arrested by the state ATS in connection with the case.

The court granted the 72-hour transit remand for accused Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed, who were arrested from Surat on Friday night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met the family members of the victim on Sunday and assured them of all possible help in bringing the culprits to book.