Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Family members meet CM Yogi Adityanath, demand capital punishment for killers

The family members of little-known Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari, killed two days ago here, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Sunday and demanded capital punishment for the killers.

Tiwari’s distraught mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister.

Sources said the UP chief minister assured all help to the family during the meeting, saying the police is earnestly probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.

Sources also said the family demanded a government job for Tiwari’s son, security to the family and an arms licence to them for security purpose.

They also demanded the naming of their colony after Tiwari, besides installation of his statue and hearing of the matter in a fast-track court.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, the slain leader’s wife Kiran said, “Yogi Adityanath has assured every possible action in the matter. We feel satisfied after meeting him. Our demand is that the killers should be given capital punishment.”

Tiwari’s mother Kusuma said, “I told the chief minister I want justice for my son and strict punishment should be given to the killers. We have been assured by the chief minister, and by giving the assurance, the chief minister has given many things.”

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday said during investigation, it came to light that the suspected killers were staying in a hotel in Naka Hindola area.

UP Director General of Police O P Singh said, “According to the staff of the hotel, the two had told their names as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of murder, both of them moved out of the hotel, wearing saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hand.”

He added, “They came to the hotel on October 17 and left on October 18 afternoon. A saffron-coloured kurta with blood stains was lying on their bed. The towel, which has been retrieved, also has stains of blood. A box of new mobile phone was also found from the spot. This is a big success in the course of investigation. The police will soon reach the killer.”

Singh also said the police was examining CCTV footage, quizzing suspects and exploring all angles behind the crime.

An SIT has already been constituted to crack the case.

A manager of the hotel, meanwhile, told reporters that the room in which the two suspected killers were staying has been sealed. “They had booked the room using their identification documents,” he said.

Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari, 45, earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh here on Friday.

His cremation was delayed as his family members were adamant on meeting the chief minister to put forth their nine demands, including a probe by the National Investigation Agency, a government job for one of the victim’s sons and security for them.

Terming the murder as “an act of mischief to create terror”, Adityanath had on Saturday said the guilty will not be spared.