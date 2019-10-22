Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP Police releases photos of two suspects

UP Police on Monday released photographs of two suspects involved in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday released the photographs of two suspects involved in the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. According to police, the two have been identified as Sheikh Ashfaq Ashfaq and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed.

Police also declared a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest of the duo.

Earlier on Sunday, police claimed that officials have recovered a blood-stained knife from a hotel room in the Lalbagh area of Lucknow where two people allegedly involved in Tiwari’s murder were staying. Police had also recovered a saffron-coloured kurta with blood stains lying on the bed. The towel also had blood stains. A box of new mobile phone was also found in the room.

According to police, Ashfaq and Moinuddin had checked in at the hotel on October 17 around 11 PM and left the hotel the next day around at 1:30 PM. Both of them were wearing saffron kurta and there was a box of sweets in their hand.

Tiwari was the founder of Hindu Samaj Party. He was a former member of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. He was killed inside his office in Khurshed Bagh of Lucknow on Friday.

On Monday, police said that officials are also questioning the driver of a private vehicle allegedly hired by them to escape from Lakhimpur to Shahjahanpur. Police had received a tip off that Ashfaqul and Muinuddin were present at Palia in Lakhimpur. An SIT team of UP police rushed to the place. But by the time, the police reached there, they came to know that the duo had left for Sahjahanpur in a rented vehicle. On this, another SIT team rushed to Shahjahanpu. Police, however, managed to trace the driver of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Ballia resident has been booked for posting the picture Tiwari along with some threatening and communal statements on social media. Ballia SP Devendra Nath said an FIR was registered against local resident Pintu Khan on a complaint by the in-charge of a police outpost in the district.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the SSP said, adding the matter is being investigated.