Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Gujarat ATS nabs two suspects

The Gujarat ATS on Tuesday arrested two suspects involved in the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. Tiwari, the former president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was murdered at his residence on last Friday. Accused Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain (26) and Pathan Moinudddin Ahmed (27) were been arrested from Shamlaji in Gujarat. The police have already arrested six people in connection with the murder case.

Last Sunday, the police recovered a bloodstained knife that was allegedly used to kill Tiwari from a hotel room, where the two suspected assailants had reportedly stayed. According to Uttar Pradesh police, Hussain and Ahmed had checked in at a hotel late night on October 17. Both of them left the hotel next day at around 1.30 pm.

The police also recovered the bloodstained kurtas worn worn by them. As per the police, two men in CCTV footage of the hotel were the same as those seen on footage near the residence of Tiwari.

Tiwari was murdered by assailants at his residence around noon on October 18. He had appealed in the Ayodhya case before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the police said it rushed to the hotel after it was informed on Saturday by the hotel staff on Saturday evening about the bloodstained clothes that were there in a the room occupied by two youths.

“We found bloodstained clothes (kurtas) and a towel lying on the bed. We also recovered an empty box of a cellphone, a shaving kit, an empty spectacle case, and two empty bags from the room,” a police officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.