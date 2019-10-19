Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Akhilesh Yadav questions Yogi Adityanath over his encounter policy in Uttar Pradesh

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav blamed the state government for the lapses in the security provided to Kamlesh Tiwari (File)

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his ‘encounter’ policy to control law and order situation in the state. He suggested that killings can’t stop as the chief minister himself as allowed the police officials to shoot whoever they think to control law and order situation.

The former chief minister said: “How will the killings stop when the CM himself says that eliminate those who create trouble to improve the situation. But after his order, neither the police know whom to shoot nor the people.” He also blamed the state government for the lapses in the security provided to Kamlesh Tiwari.

Akhilesh Yadav: How can they stop killings when the CM himself says 'aap agar vyawastha theek karna chahte hain toh thok do, aur aisa thokna sikhaya hai ki janta ko nahi pata ki kisko thok de aur police ko pata nahi kisko thok de'. https://t.co/EYNM2dX1LK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2019

The SP chief said that only time Kamlesh got security was when his party was in power. “His (Kamlesh) mother’s statement is repeatedly being played on television. She’s saying that the only time they were provided security was during SP government. But Yogi government didn’t provide security,” he said.

#WATCH SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on #KamleshTiwari murder case: His mother's statement is repeatedly being played on television. She's saying that the only time they were provided security was during SP government. But Yogi government didn't provide security pic.twitter.com/ks6e24CVZU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2019

The statement comes a day after Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered at his residence in Lucknow.

Yadav further said that Tiwari’s mother Kusuma has asserted that the only time they were provided security was during the SP regime.

Shortly after Tiwari’s murder, an eyewitness to the incident, Saurashtra Singh, had admitted that the police constable deployed at Tiwari’s house was sleeping while the gunner attached to him was not coming for the past a couple of days.

Earlier in the day, five people were detained including three in Gujarat’s Surat in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. The police said that the suspects were “radicalised” and appeared to have targeted him for his inflammatory remarks made in 2015. However, Tiwari’s mother alleged that he was killed by a “local BJP leader” due to a temple dispute in a village.