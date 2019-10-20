Kamlesh Tiwari killing: Family demands NIA probe, alleges conspiracy behind murder

Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari. He was killed at his office in Lucknow on Friday.

Family members of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, have demanded from the government to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Tiwari’s son Satyam, 22, a law student, said that his father had made repeated requests for his security to be upgraded, but no action was taken.

“My father was killed despite having police security. He had been demanding a security upgrade due to threats, but nobody paid attention. A few days ago, he had also sent a representation to the Lucknow district administration and the police in this regard,” a report in The Indian Express quoted Satyam as saying.

According to Satyam, the state government had in 2016 assigned 16 policemen for Tiwari’s security. But his security was downgraded at regular intervals and the number of policemen reduced.

“Currently, he had only one police gunner. This gunner, too, was not present when my father was killed,” he said. Satyam also demanded that the gunner’s role be probed.

Satyam further said that after the post-mortem, police initially refused to hand over the body. He said that when the family members protested, police used force against them, adding that the police handed over the body with condition that we should take the body to Sitapur.

“My brother and mother were injured in the incident. Later, they agreed to give us the body if we took it to Sitapur. We were forced to take the body to Sitapur at 2 am,” he said.

Tiwari’s mother, Kusum, said that a local BJP leader of Sitapur was behind the murder. Satyam, however, denied this. He said that his grandmother took his name in anger.

“There is a dispute over a temple land between a local BJP leader and my father. The matter is still pending in court. My grandmother took his name in anger. I am sure he is not involved in the murder,” he said.

Six persons, including three in Surat and one in Nagpur, have been taken into custody in connection with the killing of Tiwari. The three persons who have been taken into custody in Surat are Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. The one who was arrested in Nagpur has been identified as Sayed Asim Ali. The remaining two were taken into custody from Uttar Pradesh — Mohammed Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said that there is no terror angle associated with this incident and prima facie it seems that Tiwari was murdered due to his controversial statement made in 2015.