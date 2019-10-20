Kamlesh Tiwari killing: CM Adityanath says murder an act of mischief to create terror, to meet family members today

Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tewari. He was killed at his office in Lucknow on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has termed the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari an act of mischief to create terror. He said that police officials were probing the case and informed that five people have been taken into custody. He said that such incidents will not be tolerated and those involved will not be spared.

“This is an act of mischief to create terror. In this case, five people have been taken into custody. Of these, three have been taken into custody in Gujarat and two in Uttar Pradesh. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe it,” he said on Saturday.

“The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with, and their plans crushed. This type of incident will not be tolerated, and those involved will not be spared,” the CM added.

Adityanath said that the killers were allowed to meet Kamlesh Tiwari by the security guard posted at his residence only after the leader gave him the nod. The killers sat with Tiwari and had food and tea. Subsequently, the personal aide of Tiwari and his son were sent to the market to purchase something. He said that it was during this period that Tiwari was killed by the visitors.

Kamlesh Tiwari, 45, was killed at his home in Lucknow’s Khurshed Bagh on Friday. He was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha

The Chief Minister will meet the family members of Tiwari on Sunday.

According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP OP Singh, five people have been arrested including three in Surat in connection with the murder. He said that the suspects were radicalised and appeared to have targeted Tiwari for his inflammatory remarks made in 2015. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police arrested a man from Mominpura locality in Nagpur in connection with the case. The sixth person has been identified as Sayed Asim Ali, 29, who runs a hardware business in Nagpur.