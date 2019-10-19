Kamlesh Tiwari killing: 5 arrested so far, family to meet CM Adityanath on Sunday

File pic of Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari. He was killed at his residence in Lucknow on Friday.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. According to police, three people were taken into custody from Surat. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh informed that the three persons who have been taken into custody in Surat are Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. The two others have been identified as Mohammed Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq. They were also named in the FIR.

Singh also ruled out the terror angle associated with the killing of Tiwari. He said that the Uttar Pradesh police and their Gujarat counterparts are interrogating the persons taken into custody.

He said that the inciting speech that the Singh had given in 2015 appears to be a reason behind the murder.

“Prima facie it seems that Tiwari was murdered due to his controversial statement made in 2015. There is a possibility,” he said.

“As per the information that we have received, it seems it was done in a planned manner,” the DGP added.

Tiwari, 45, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh under the Naka Hindola police station area in Lucknow on Friday afternoon. He was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram met Tiwari’s family in Sitapur. He said that the demands of the relatives have been taken into consideration and assured that culprits will be brought to book. He informed that the family will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

“They will be provided security. Their meeting with the CM is being fixed. We are recommending a government residence for them. A licensed weapon will be provided to the eldest son for self-defense. He’ll also be recommended for job. They will be provided with appropriate financial help. Investigation is done by a committee,” he said.