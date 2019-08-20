Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by ED in bank fraud case

Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning arrested Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in connection with a bank fraud case from Delhi.

The arrest comes a day after the agency opposed Puri’s application seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. The ED told a Delhi court that Puri was evading probe in the AgustaWestland chopper scam-related money laundering case. The ED made the allegations before special judge Arvind Kumar who was hearing Puri’s plea.

The ED noted that it had called Puri on various occasions, including on Sunday and Monday, but he did not appear.