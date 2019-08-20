Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by ED in bank fraud case

By: |
Published: August 20, 2019 8:32:50 AM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a bank fraud case from Delhi.

Ratul Puri arrestedKamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning arrested Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in connection with a bank fraud case from Delhi.

The arrest comes a day after the agency opposed Puri’s application seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. The ED told a Delhi court that Puri was evading probe in the AgustaWestland chopper scam-related money laundering case. The ED made the allegations before special judge Arvind Kumar who was hearing Puri’s plea.

The ED noted that it had called Puri on various occasions, including on Sunday and Monday, but he did not appear.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by ED in bank fraud case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition