Kamal Nath’s minister: Will kick out officials who defy orders – watch video

Sisodia said, “Jo karamchari, adhikari paalan nahi karega, usko laat deke bahar kar diya jayega.”

A video (embedded below) of the incident is now going viral. Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Nath’s Cabinet after Congress dethroned Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government from power in the recently held Assembly elections. Kamal Nath was appointed the chief minister after the elections.

The government and its ministers have courted a number controversies since the government took charge. In the latest, Kamal Nath-led cabinet didn’t sing national song Vande Mataram on their first day of the year in the secretariat, following which the opposition BJP attacked Chief Minister Kamal Nath, seeking to know if it was done on his direction.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet in Hindi said, “I and all the BJP MLAs will sing the national song at the Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat) premises on the first day of the Assembly session on January 7. People are welcome to join this campaign.”

In another move, Kamal Nath government has put on hold payment of pension to those who were detained during emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) Act. The newly appointed government passed a government order directing officials to hold the monthly pension of Rs. 25,000 until physical verification of former MISA detainees is over.

Opposition BJP slammed Congress for the decision. “Great injustice has been done to the people from all sections of society who had opposed and suffered a lot during the Emergency that had been imposed to hound people and stifle the democracy,” said state BJP general secretary VD Sharma.

Congress’ internal fight also came to fore as senior leader Govind Singh was given an additional portfolio of General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday, apparently to placate him. Singh, a popular Thakur leader, was given Co-operative and Legislative Affairs departments earlier, but he has not taken charge of them yet. The seven-time MLA from Lahar in Bhind district was unhappy with his portfolios, PTI reported citing Congress sources.