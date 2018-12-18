Kamal Nath’s idea of capping jobs for UP, Bihar labours will hurt Rahul Gandhi the most

By: | Updated: December 18, 2018 8:18 PM

Things change fast as you acquire power. Rahul Gandhi's idea of inclusiveness suffered a setback within hours of senior Congress leader and now Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath, taking charge.

Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath industrial incentives, Kamal Nath on labours from up and bihar, industrial incentives kamal nath, kamal nath financial express, kamal nath news, mp cm, madhya pradesh cm kamal nathKamal Nath, in his first presser after taking charge as Chief Minister, made a shocking remark: “People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don’t get jobs.”

BJP ko Congress-mukt Bharat chahiye, humein BJP-mukt Bharat nahi chahiye. Hume kisi se bhi mukt bharat nahi chahiye.” Rahul Gandhi was as sane as he could be in his first press conference after a thumping victory in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The liberal stand that the Congress president re-iterated in the presser has remained so for a long time, even when his party kept losing power.

But things change fast as you acquire power. Rahul Gandhi’s idea of inclusiveness suffered a setback within hours of senior Congress leader and now Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath, taking charge.

Kamal Nath, in his first presser after taking charge as Chief Minister, made a shocking remark: “People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don’t get jobs.” Such statements are often heard from the state of Maharashtra where regional hardliners like Shiv Sena and MNS have kept abusing and threatening people from North India. Offlate, the opposition has even turned it into a formal political agenda and the hate mongering resulted in animosities between the locals and migrants. The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, have remained firmly opposed to such ideology.

Ironically, Kamal Nath who has got employment in Madhya Pradesh as state’s chief minister himself belongs to Uttar Pradesh’ Kanpur, and he made his statement when the locals in the city were still celebrating “their son’s” elevation as head of a neighbouring starte. Ah! That hurts. Well, the statement was not all. Nath was determined with his notion as he signed a proposal which declared that industries will only get the benefits of the many government schemes if over 70 per cent of their workforce comrpises people from Madhya Pradesh.

This essentially means that industries, in order to avail government benefits, should either employ more people from MP, or simply fire those from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. A successful businessman himself, Kamal Nath knows better what industries prefer to do. In both the cases, more people from MP are likely to get jobs – the logic given by the chief minister behind taking this decision.

Undoubtedly, the employment for youth remained the top plank of the Congress. However, Kamal Nath government’s decision is no great step forward. There is a fine difference between creating jobs and protectionism – the first grows your economy, the other raises your vote bank.

Read | 1984 Sikh Riots: It’s time Rahul Gandhi should stop living in denial

Moreover, this decision essentially goes against the idea of tolerance and inclusive India that Rahul Gandhi so passionately champions. Sample the Congress chief’s stand on matters where he slammed the BJP for its divisive agenda in the past.

In a remarkable statement in September, Gandhi had said that one state is pitted against other under PM Narendra Modi’s rule. “Narendra Modi used to say that nothing has happened in 70 years and we will do that in four years. It is true, what he has done in four years has not happened in 70 years. Wherever you see, one Indian is fighting another. Wherever you go, they divide people—one religion with another, one caste with another and one state pitted against the other,” he said.

The Congress president has always appeared against division on the basis of their place of birth. At the time of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Gandhi had slammed Sena and said that jawans from across the India sacrificed their lives to save Mumbaikars. “Who rescued Mumbai during 26/11? The NSG commandos came to Mumbai’s rescue and most of them came from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” Gandhi had said.

Today, Rahul Gandhi must take note of Kamal Nath’s statement in case he is really concerned about implementing the idea of governance he has been advocating. Otherwise, how will he justify the difference between him and BJP next time he wins an election?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kamal Nath’s idea of capping jobs for UP, Bihar labours will hurt Rahul Gandhi the most
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition