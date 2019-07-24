Kamal Nath reneges on unemployment allowance promise to youth, says no such plan under consideration

In its ‘Vachan Patra’ (election manifesto), the Congress party had promised Rs 10,000 as unemployment allowance for one young member of the family for three years and Rs 51,000 at the time of a girl’s marriage.

No unemployment allowance to youth in Kamal Nath’s Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has made a U-turn on its pre-poll promise of giving unemployment allowance to unemployed youths in the state. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath clarified in the Legislative Assembly that there is no provision in place to give allowances to the registered unemployed youths, Aaj Tak reported.

Nath said this while replying to a question by Congress MLA Munnalal Goyal on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. Goyal had asked the government whether it was working on any plan to give allowance to unemployed youth.

In a written reply, Nath told the House that his government has no plan to give employment allowance. He, however, added that several central and state schemes are being implemented to provide training to the youths and enhance their skills to help them get employment.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh last December, the Congress party had promised to give allowance to registered unemployed youth in the state.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had alleged that the Congress government had cheated the youth by not keeping its election promise of giving them a jobless allowance. He had said that the government made no mention in the budget with regard to the unemployment allowance.

In its ‘Vachan Patra’ (election manifesto), the Congress party had promised Rs 10,000 as unemployment allowance for one young member of the family for three years and Rs 51,000 at the time of a girl’s marriage. The state government even worked on a blueprint to provide training and job to unemployed youth for 100 days yearly. The youths were supposed to get Rs 4,000 monthly allowance.