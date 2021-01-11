  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kamal Nath questions Shivraj Singh Chouhan over Nathuram Godse study centre in MP

January 11, 2021 3:31 PM

On Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse at its office in Madhya Pradesh. A functionary said that the centre was open to 'educate' youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap.

On Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse at its office in Madhya Pradesh.

A day after the Hindu Mahasabha opened a “gyanshala” or a study centre on Nathuram Godse, former chief minister Kamal Nath asked the BJP government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to clarify how this programme was organised. He asked the chief minister and the saffron party to clarify whether they were with the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi or Nathuram Godse, who assassinated the former.

Kamal Nath said that his government had taken actions against the worshippers of Godse. “How shameful that Bapu’s killer is being openly worshiped, and glorified in the BJP government. He (Godse) is being promoted like a hero…and those responsible are silent,” the former chief minister said.

He further said that if the BJP was with the ideology of Gandhi then such activities should be stopped immediately and strict action should be taken against the culprits otherwise it will become clear that such activities had open protection of the state government.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Hindu Mahasabha national vice-president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that the Nathuram Godse ‘gyanshala’ will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap. He alleged that the Congress was behind the Partition of India in 1947.

