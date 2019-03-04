Kamal Nath promises loan waivers for 25 lakh MP farmers in 4 days

By: | Updated: March 4, 2019 3:43 PM

"In next four days farm loan of 25 lakh farmers will be waived off and the process will continue for the remaining ones," he said, adding that his government was working continuously since taking over 65 days ago to fulfill promises in the Congress' election manifesto.

Kamal Nath, loan waivers for Madhgya paradesh farmers, Jaivardhan Singh,  Rajgarh district, farm loan waiver processOn the occasion, Nath also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the farmers.

The Madhya Pradesh government will waive off agricultural loans of 25 lakh farmers over the next four days as part of its ‘Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said. Addressing a function Sunday in Rajgarh district, over 130 kilometres from here, Nath said the farm loan waiver process would continue until all beneficiaries are covered.

On the occasion, Nath also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the farmers. In Rajgarh district alone, agriculture loans worth Rs 144 crore are being waived, an official informed. The MP government’s Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana scheme aims to waive off loans worth Rs 50,000 crore of 55 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Nath added that his govermment was looking at ways to enhance job opportunities for the youth and attract investment in the state. At the function, Nath laid foundation stones for irrigation and drinking water projects and 132/33 KV capacity electricity sub centre. MP Urban Administration and Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh and state Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh also addressed the gathering.

