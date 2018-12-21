Kamal Nath orders major administrative reshuffle in MP: 42 IAS officers transferred, BJP appointees removed

Kamal Nath has also removed all the chairmen in all corporations, chambers, authorities, committees, councils and other entities of the state from immediate effect.

In a major administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday transferred 42 senior IAS officers in the state. The chief minister, however, retained principal secretary Ashok Barnwal and secretary of the public relations P Narhari. Barnwal was the principal secretary of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Among the top bureaucrats who have been transferred are Vivek Agrawal, Hariranjan Rao, Manoj Shrivastava, and Mahesh Chandra Jain. Vivek Agrawal was principal secretary to the former CM and secretary of the urban administration department. He was shifted to the public health engineering department.

Hariranjan Rao, who was principal secretary to Chouhan, was transferred from the chief minister’s office but he will continue as the principal secretary of the tourism department. The chief minister replaced additional chief secretary Manoj Shrivastava with Renu Tiwari. She has been posted as secretary in the culture department. Manoj Shrivastava has been posted as Vice-Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies.

The chief minister has also transferred Chhindwara DSP Atul Singh to the police headquarters in the state capital. Manoj Rai has replaced Singh in the chief minister’s home turf. Rewa Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Jain has been shifted to the state secretariat.

Nath has also removed all the chairmen/presidents in all corporations, chambers, authorities, committees, councils and other entities of the state from immediate effect. The chief minister also cancelled the appointments of presidents and members at Janbhagidari committees constituted at Government Colleges of Madhya Pradesh.