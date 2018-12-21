Kamal Nath orders major administrative reshuffle in MP: 42 IAS officers transferred, BJP appointees removed

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 12:38 PM

Chief minister Kamal Nath also cancelled the appointments of presidents and members at Janbhagidari committees constituted at Government Colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath, 42 IAS officers transferred, MP 42 ias officers, officers transferred, Kamal Nath ias officersKamal Nath has also removed all the chairmen in all corporations, chambers, authorities, committees, councils and other entities of the state from immediate effect.

In a major administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday transferred 42 senior IAS officers in the state. The chief minister, however, retained principal secretary Ashok Barnwal and secretary of the public relations P Narhari. Barnwal was the principal secretary of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Among the top bureaucrats who have been transferred are Vivek Agrawal, Hariranjan Rao, Manoj Shrivastava, and Mahesh Chandra Jain. Vivek Agrawal was principal secretary to the former CM and secretary of the urban administration department. He was shifted to the public health engineering department.

Hariranjan Rao, who was principal secretary to Chouhan, was transferred from the chief minister’s office but he will continue as the principal secretary of the tourism department. The chief minister replaced additional chief secretary Manoj Shrivastava with Renu Tiwari. She has been posted as secretary in the culture department. Manoj Shrivastava has been posted as Vice-Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies.

The chief minister has also transferred Chhindwara DSP Atul Singh to the police headquarters in the state capital. Manoj Rai has replaced Singh in the chief minister’s home turf. Rewa Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Jain has been shifted to the state secretariat.

Nath has also removed all the chairmen/presidents in all corporations, chambers, authorities, committees, councils and other entities of the state from immediate effect. The chief minister also cancelled the appointments of presidents and members at Janbhagidari committees constituted at Government Colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kamal Nath orders major administrative reshuffle in MP: 42 IAS officers transferred, BJP appointees removed
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition