Kamal Nath on Ratul Puri’s arrest: Action mala fide, no connection with nephew’s business

Kamal Nath said that he has full faith in the country’s judiciary and exuded confidence that Ratul Puri will come out clean.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday defended his nephew and businessman Ratul Puri who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last night in connection with a bank fraud case. Responding to a question about Puri’s arrest, Nath said that the action against his relative was mala fide. Nath, Congress’ strongman in Madhya Pradesh and the party’s troubleshooter, said that he has full faith in the country’s judiciary and exuded confidence that Puri will come out clean.

“I have no connection with the business they are doing. To me, it appears to be a purely mala fide action. I have full faith that courts will take a corrective stand in this,” he said.

Puri was taken into custody by ED officials on Monday night. He will be presented before a court in Delhi where the agency will seek his custody to interrogate him in connection with a fresh case of money laundering linked to an alleged Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case.

Puri was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he appeared before the central probe agency in Delhi after it slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR filed last week.

On Monday, Puri had moved a plea in a court seeking quashing of NBW issued against him. The ED opposed his application and told the court that Puri needs to be questioned and was non-cooperative in the case. The NBW was issued against Puri after the ED submitted to it that the businessman might try to tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses as he already did earlier.

Puri was already under the scanner of the probe agency in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath’s sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the country’s premier investigating agency. The CBI had even carried out multiple searches in pursuance of this FIR on Sunday.