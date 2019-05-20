Kamal Nath govt in trouble, BJP writes to Governor demanding special Assembly session

The Kamal Nath Government is in trouble in Madhya Pradesh as the BJP has demanded Governor Anandiben Patel to call a special assembly session for floor test.

Madhya Pradesh government in trouble: While political pundits and leaders are busy decoding Lok Sabha election exit poll results, politics in Madhya Pradesh is expected to gather heat in the coming few days. A day after exit polls predicted the BJP to sweep the state, the saffron party has written to Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel demanding a special session of the Assembly.

As per various exit poll predictions, the Congress is likely to win a maximum of five seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP may get 20 to 24 seats. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats.

Leader of Opposition in the state Gopal Bhargava claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is in minority. “It (Congress government) will fall on its own, I don’t believe in horse-trading but I feel the time has come and it will have to go soon,” Bhargava said.

In the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress had won 114, while the BJP bagged 109. The Congress later formed the government in the state with support from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party which have one and two MLAs in the state respectively. Independents won four seats in the state in Assembly elections held in December 2018.

However, BSP chief Mayawati had last month tweeted to say that she would reconsider her support to Kamal Nath government. Her outburst was triggered by BSP’s Guna candidate Lokendra Singh Rajput quitting the party and joining the Congress. Rajput had said that he supports Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who contested the Lok Sabha election from Guna.

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath took oath on December 17 last years. The party returned to power after a gap of 15 years in the central state.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

