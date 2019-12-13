Kamal Nath joins chorus against Citizenship Act, signals resisting implementation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday hinted that his government may resist the implementation of the Citizenship Act in his state. Nath said that his government will follow the Congress’ stand on the matter.

“Whatever stand the Congress party has taken on Citizenship Amendment Act, we will follow that. Do we want to be a part of a process that sows seeds of divisiveness?” the Madhya Padesh CM was quoted by ANI as saying. Three state governments, including those in West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala have already said they will not allow the implementation of the new law in their states.

While Mamata Banerjee, who has said she will fight the implementation of the law in West Bengal tooth and nail, has planned a mega rally in Kolkata on Monday to protest the Citizenship Act, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh took to Twitter last night and said, “Any legislation that seeks to divide people on religious lines is illegal, unethical aand unconstitutional. India’s strength lies in its diversity and #CABBill2019 violates the basic principle of the constitution. Hence my governmentt will not allow the bill to be implemented in Punjab.”

Kerala is another state where the government has said it will not allow the Citizenship Act to be implemented. “The Act is unconstitutional.. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will have no place in Kerala and it will not be implemented in the State,” Kerala chief ministee P Vijayan was quoted by PTI as saying. The Chhattisgarh government, ruled by Congress, has also said it will follow the directions of the national leadership on the matter.

On Wednesday, the bill cleared the crucial Rajya Sabha test after a long and heated debate. While the Centre has maintained that nobody should be worried with the passing of the Citizenship Act, the Congress and other opposition parties have called it divisive politics. As per the bill, the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Jains, Parisis from neighbouring countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be given citizenship.

The bill has already led to huge protests in Assam and Tripura. As many as two people were reportedly killed and some injured in police firing yesterday in Guwahati. While curfew has been imposed in several parts of the state, mobile internet services have also been blocked to protect against any escalation of violence and deterioration in the law and order situation.