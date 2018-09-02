Kamal Nath ‘invites’ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join Congress

Congress MP Kamal Nath.

Congress MP Kamal Nath on Saturday extended an invite to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join his party.

During a press conference here, Kamal Nath was asked about senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babulal Gaur, who had earlier at a book launch praised the Congress leader for his development works in his parliamentary constituency, Chhindwara.

In reply, Kamal Nath said, “Gaur ji is a genuine person and a very senior BJP leader. He knows the truth as he was Urban Development Minister too. I have data that shows how as Union Urban Development Minister, I had released highest ever amount of money for Madhya Pradesh – Rs 4510 crore.”

Later when he was asked whether he would invite Babulal Gaur to join Congress, Kamal Nath said, “Why Babulal Gaur, I invite Shivraj Singh (Chouhan) also (Main to Shivraj Singh (Chouhan) ko bhi nimantran deta hoon, Babulal Gaur to door hain).”