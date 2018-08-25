Kamal Nath hits out at BJP after CLIR report claims Shivraj government’s slipper to tibals have cancer-causing material

As per the Central Leather Research Institute (CLIR) report, the inner sole of the footwear was made of Azo material, which can cause skin cancer.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath sparked a row on Saturday afternoon by saying that slippers distributed to over eight lakh tendu-patta pluckers in Madhya Pradesh have cancer-causing elements. The senior Congress leader also cited a CLIR report while making the statement. As per the Central Leather Research Institute (CLIR) report, the inner sole of the footwear was made of Azo material, which can cause skin cancer.

“An agency under the centre has reported that the slippers have cancer-causing element… it shows what tribal people mean to BJP,” Kamal Nath said.

“Only motive behind this was to gain money,” he added.

The BJP, on the other hand, denied the charge and said that a pre-distribution test was carried and around 2 lakh slippers were sent back. State forest minister Gaurishnkar Shejwar said that Footwear Development and Design Institute Noida and Union government’s institute in Chennai conducted a test on the slippers before delivery but didn’t find the presence of AZO in them.

The Congress has said that it will lodge an FIR in the matter.

A high-decibel poll battle is being witnessed between the Congress and the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The state goes to polls in November this year.