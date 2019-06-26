Kamal Nath govt to withdraw nearly 50,000 cases against Congress leaders, workers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (PTI)

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to withdraw police cases registered against Congress leaders and workers in the last 15 years. According to an Asain Age report which cited official spokesman, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has identified 50,000 cases against its leaders and all of them will be withdrawn. The report suggests that the decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held in January.

The report quoted the official spokesperson as saying: “Around 50,000 cases have been identified by the district committees and later referred to state home department for withdrawal.” The Congress government in the state claimed that all the cases were filed during the BJP’s rule. The saffron party ruled the state for 15 years before losing to the grand old party with a very narrow margin. MP chief minister Kamal Nath may draw flak from the saffron party for this move which can be called a blatant misuse of power.

This, however, is not the first time when a government is withdrawing the cases against its own leaders. In December 2017, the BJP’s firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath after becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered the withdrawal of a case slapped on him and 14 others for defying the prohibitory orders. Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MLA Sheetal Pandey were among the 14 accused in the case which was filed at Pipiganj police station in Gorakhpur.

In May that year, the Yogi government had also refused to give permission for the prosecution of the Chief Minister in a hate speech case. Uttar Pradesh’s then Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar informed the Allahabad High Court that chief minister Yogi cannot be prosecuted for the hate speech which was made during riots in Gorakhpur.

A similar thing was done by Akhilesh Yadav when he after coming to power in 2012 demanded that cases against Samajwadi Party workers be withdrawn.