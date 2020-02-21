Kamal Nath govt’s bizarre ultimatum to health workers: Get men sterilised or face salary cut!

MP’s NHM Mission Director has also issued a warning of compulsory retirement for such employee with ‘zero output’ in a circular.

The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh State government has issued a stern warning to the male multi-purpose health workers who failed to convince even one man for the Sterilisation process in year 209-20 to pull up their socks or to face a salary cut or even a compulsory retirement, reported The Indian Express. The state government has shown its hard stand on the issue on the basis of findings of the National Family Health Survey-4 report, which found only 0.5 per cent men opting for sterilisation.

States’s National Health Mission (NHM) has ordered the Chief Medical and Health Officers (CHMOs) as well as the top district officials to find out the male staffs who have failed to contribute to the government’s plans for sterilisation. The administration has asked the officials to apply the “no work no pay’’ principle on such employee with “zero work output’’ if they fail again, to register at least one case till next month.

MP’s NHM Mission Director has also issued a warning of compulsory retirement for such employee with ‘zero output’ in a circular dated February 1 if they don’t bring any improvement in the prevailing situation, added a report by the news agency ANI. The circular has further stated the objectives that every employee should mobilise at least five to 10 willing males in the district camps.

Madhya Pradesh has seen a steady decline in the number of men opting for sterilisation over the last five years. For the 2019-20 period, the number of male who opted for sterilisation was 3,397 until February 20, 2020, compared to 3.34 lakh women. The state government could carry out 9,957 cases of vasectomies in the 2015-16 period, which was almost three times the total number of vasectomies done in 2019-20 period. The number of vasectomies jumped sharply the next year to 7,270 but slumped to 3,719 in 2016-17 period and 2,925 in 2018-19 period.