Kamal Nath buying time to save government by allurement and pressure: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated that the Kamal Nath government in should face the floor test at the earliest.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reiterated that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh should face the floor test at the earliest and accused the Congress of deploying “pressure and allurement” tactics to save it from falling.

“Everything will be clear…The Kamal Nath government should face the floor test at the earliest. They are buying time so that the attempts could be made to save the government through pressure and allurement,” Shivraj said speaking to reporters in Bhopal after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the state government.

“The Kamal Nath government has lost majority (in view of resignations by 22 MLAs of Congress last week). The BJP has the required majority among the available numbers in the House and it will be proved in the Assembly,” the former CM added.

His statement came hours after the top court asked the state government to submit its response by Wednesday on a plea by Shivraj and others seeking a direction for an immediate floor test.

Shivraj said that the BJP has the requisite numbers to prove its majority on the floor of the House and that the party has already paraded its MLAs in front of Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday.

Shivraj moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking immediate floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the House till March 26 without a floor test. The floor test was ordered by the Governor who wrote to Kamal Nath on Saturday night, saying that his government was in a minority.

The Kamal Nath government was reduced to minority after 22 Congress MLAs resigned. The MLAs are believed to be of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp who joined the BJP on March 11.

In the Legislative Assembly which now has an effective strength of 222, the BJP has 107 members while the Congress has 92 including the Speaker.