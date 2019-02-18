Kamal Haasan’s poser after Pulwama attack: Why is govt afraid of conducting plebiscite in Kashmir?

Haasan added that if India and Pakistan ‘behave well’, the Line of Control will be under check. (File/IE)

Kamal Haasan on Sunday batted for a plebiscite in Kashmir and questioned as to why the government was afraid of doing it. Addressing a gathering at an event in Chennai, the actor-turned-politician asked why India is not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir. “What are they (government) afraid of?’ Haasan asked.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader referred to Pakistan occupied Kashmir as ‘Azad Kashmir’. “In Azad Kashmir, they are using pictures of Jihadis in trains to portray them as heroes. This is a foolish thing to do. India too behaves with an equal amount of foolishness, it is not a correct thing to do. If we want to prove that India is a far better country then we should not behave like this. That is where politics begins, a new political culture begins,” ANI quoted Haasan as saying.

Haasan added that if India and Pakistan ‘behave well’, the Line of Control will be under check. “Why do soldiers die? Why should those guarding our home (border) die? If both sides behave properly, no soldier needs to die. The LoC will be under check,” said Haasan.

On Pulwama’s attack on CRPF convoy, he added that “When I was running a magazine called ‘Maiyam’, I wrote on the Kashmir issue and what is expected. Hold plebiscite and make people talk…why have they not conducted it? What are they scared of? They want to divide the nation, that’s all. Why don’t you ask them again? They won’t do it,” ANI quoted Haasan as saying.

However, MNM in a statement on Monday claimed Haasan’s words were twisted by an English news channel. “We firmly believe that entire Kashmir is an integral part of India and we stand firmly with our armed forces, para-military and central police forces who defend it selflessly,” the party said in a statement, The Indian Express reported.

“The references made in the English News channel report were mentioned by our party president in the context of a magazine article published three decades ago about an option that was available at one point in time of history. This is no longer relevant and is in no way an indication of his position or party’s position today,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the party of Haasan is set to debut in the Lok Sabha elections. Haasan had announced his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest upcoming polls alone.