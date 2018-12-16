Kamal Haasan’s MNM starts Lok Sabha 2019 campaign, undecided on alliance

By: | Published: December 16, 2018 6:22 PM

Asked if he would go it alone or ally with other parties for next year's Parliament election and bypolls to 20 assembly constituencies, he said, "Such things cannot be said now and it cannot be disclosed to the media. Some sections of media are imagining things."

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said Sunday his party has started preparing for the general election but declined to speak on possibilities of forming an alliance with other parties. Haasan has been touring Tamil Nadu as part of his efforts to strengthen his new party. Asked if he would go it alone or ally with other parties for next year’s Parliament election and bypolls to 20 assembly constituencies, he said, “Such things cannot be said now and it cannot be disclosed to the media. Some sections of media are imagining things.”

The MNM leader, before his visit to the villages hit by Cyclone Gaja in November, told reporters at the airport here: “We will do only what is good for people.” Eighteen assembly constituencies were declared vacant following the disqualification of rebel AIADMK legislators who represented these seats. Two more seats became vacant after the death of legislators M Karunanidhi (Tiruvarur) and A K Bose (Tiruparankundram).

On the Sterlite issue, Haasan sought “firm steps” to ensure continued closure of the plant. He said a government should respect people’s views. The National Green Tribunal Saturday set aside the Tamil Nadu government’s April closure order of mining firm Vedanta’s copper unit Sterlite in Tuticorin. Chief Minister K  Palaniswami has said the NGT order will be challenged in the Supreme Court. Haasan also said he would not be able to attend the event to unveil DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s statue this evening as he has previously fixed appointments.

