Kamal Haasan to join hands with Rajinikanth? Here’s what MNM chief said about political alliance of superstars

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo source: ANI)

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has announced that he will launch a party ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for next year. Even before the official launch, he seems to have found support from Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. When asked whether he would join hands with actor Rajinikanth, Haasan said that they are ‘just a phone call away.’ “We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other,” the MNM chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Haasan also said that Rajinikanth is the one who has to decide about the alliance and after that they will both sit down and further discuss on it.

Meanwhile, a lot is being speculated about Rajinikanth’s debut. Some reports even suggested that he may debut via an unrecognised party. However, the Rajini Makkal Mandram has issued clarification asking fans and supporters to wait for the official announcement. The RMM said that an announcement about the name of the soon to be launched party and its party symbol will be made soon.

"We request supporters and office-bearers to wait for an official announcement is made by the top leadership," it said in a release.

RMM, a launch vehicle for the actor’s party, however, did not dismiss such news reports as incorrect.

The Tamil superstar had recently announced he would launch his political party in January 2021. His party is expected to field candidates in all the 234 Assembly seats in the state.

The South superstar had hinted about launching a political outfit three years ago. At that time, he had said that a complete overhaul of the system was required and his party will provide that option. For several months, he deliberated on all the options including supporting Kamal Haasan who launched his party in 2018.