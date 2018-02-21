Kamal Haasan political plunge LIVE updates: Veteran actor names party Makkal Neethi Mayam, also launches website

Kamal Haasam launches his party. (ANI)

Kamal Haasan Political Party Launch LIVE: South Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to start a new inning of his career. Today (February 21), he will launch his political party in Madurai. En route to Madurai, Haasan visited the house of former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameshwaram. Earlier in the day, addressed fishermen and also interacted with the media. Haasan is also held public meetings in Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, and his hometown Paramakudi. Notably, it was last month that the veteran actor Kamal Haasan announced his political tour and said that he shared the vision of ‘good Tamil Nadu’ just like former President Kalam. Haasan had said that the launch of his political party from Kalam’s residence will be a step closer to this vision.

There is speculation that the launch of Haasan’s political party could see Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by his side. Sources close to Haasan have said that Kejriwal will attend a public meeting in Madurai.

LIVE UPDATES Of Kamal Haasan Political Party Launch

7:47 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Tamil Nadu in charge Somnath Bharti at the launch of Kamal Haasan’s political party in Madurai.

7:43 pm: You must be an example to the present day political system & i will be seeking your suggestion rather than giving you speeches: Kamal Haasan.

7:40 pm: My party’s name is ‘Makkal Neethi Maiyyam’: Kamal Haasan.

5: 23 pm: Hindu groups accuse Kamal Haasan of using Abdul Kalam’s name for political mileage. Protests were reported in many areas of the state and black flags were shown to the actor’s fleet.

5: 11 pm: The crowds began to mushroom with each pit stop along the way. They waited for over two hours but immediately began dancing as the actor arrived.

4: 39 pm: On his way to Madurai, Kamal Haasan had a brief stop in Paramakudi. “I grew up in these streets,” the actor said there, as per media reports.

4: 16 pm: Reportedly, Kamal Haasan’s hometown Paramakudi gave him a rousing welcome. People swarmed the street lauding his name.

3: 46 pm: Kamal Haasan arrives in Paramakudi. Afterwards, he is expected to visit Madurai to formally launch his political party.

3: 14 pm: Actor Kamal Haasan cleared that there was “no politics” involved in his visit to the late APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence in Rameshwaram.

2: 45 pm: At Ramanathapuram, Kamal Haasan spell bound the people with his emotional speech. Addressing the public, he said, “I am coming here after 45 years. A little has changed, but my people have not. I am all of your son. You all have seen me as a movie star so far, from now I want you to tel that I am not a cinema star. I am the lamp of all your house. Please protect me and keep me lit,” NDTV reports.

2: 19 pm: Commenting on Kamal’s political journey, Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily says, “I don’t think there will be much (political) space left for other regional parties unless they align with these mainstream regional parties (DMK and AIADMK),” reports PTI.

2: 05 pm: As per a report by India Today, AIADMK has called Haasan a ‘genetically modified seed’ which can’t be sown in India.

Kamal Haasan visits Kalam Memorial in Ramanathapuram in #TamilNadu. pic.twitter.com/nWOOgexDPj — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

1: 49 pm: Kamal Haasan paid tribute to Former President APJ Abdul Kalam at his memorial in Rameshwaram.

1: 36 pm: Cricketer Ashwin hopes for ‘massive change’ with Haasan’s debut. In a tweet, he wrote, “A day where another superstar actor from TN launches his political party this evening. The political landscape is set for a massive change? #KamalHaasan”

12: 57 pm: Prashant Bhushan wished Haasan for taking the plunge into TN politics. Taking to Twitter, the advocate added that the state “desperately needs something far better than what DMK, ADMK, Cong & BJP have to offer.”

12: 43 pm: Enroute Madurai, Kamal Haasan gets candid with the media and public at an event in Rameswarm. “Want to live in the heart of every individual,” the actor said.

12: 29 pm: In a letter to the public at the beginning of this year, Haasan has written that his purpose in life is to ‘challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now.’ Check out:-

Kamal Haasan public letter (Source: IE)

12: 14 pm: As per The Indian Express, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar were invited to attend Kamal Haasan’s party launch but are unable to come for it. Instead, they sent video messages.

12: 02 pm: Kamal Haasan drew a parallel between movie and politics saying, “I don’t see too many differences between films and politics. the both of them need the support of people just about equally, but the responsibility in politics is a lot bigger. Whatever money I have is the money of the public,” as per NDTV report.

11: 51 am: Coming to the schedule of Kamal Haasan: Enroute Madurai, Haasan will hold a public meeting at the entrance of Ramanathapuram Palace. He will also address the public at Paramakudi and Manamadurai. He is scheduled to arrive in Madurai around 6 pm this evening; his rally will be held at the Othakadai Ground.

11: 40 am: “The Government has not thought of us in the last 4 years. The fishermen here are in deep trouble. The jails here are in a bad state. Thank you for listening to us, our fishermen friend,” fishermen association leader says to Kamal Haasan, reports NDTV.

11: 29 am: Haasan told the media that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend his rally in Madurai this evening, where he will launch his political outfit and its flag, apart from spelling out the objectives of his party.

11: 19 am: In a video message to fans, Kamal Haasan thanked them for support and said that he wants nothing in return.

11: 12 am: Addressing the media, the south superstar said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is coming to attend the meeting. Some others will also try to be present. Chandrababu Naidu called me last night,” as per The Indian Express.

10: 52 am: While addressing the media, Haasan said that he hopes to hoist his party flag in front of all his supporters in Madurai. On Kalam, he said that the former president was a great source of inspiration for him.

10: 40 am: Kamal Haasan addresses the media in Rameswaram.

10: 30 am: Supporters of veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan are out in large numbers in support.

10: 12 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has left his Delhi residence to attend Kamal Haasan’s party launch that will take place later in the day.

10: 05 am: Here is what Kamal Haasan said while addressing fishermen community in Ganesh Mahal, Rameshwaram, as per NDTV:-

“Different governments have made different promises and then when people ask why the promises are not met, they bring different problems in front of them”

“I will announce my party in the evening. I want all of you guys to come and join hands.”

“I will come again and I want to talk to you guys. I will take your questions. I will find answers. I want to fix a date soon. Let’s fix a date.”

9: 32 am: Kamal Haasan interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram.

9.15 am: Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote|

Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode. #maiam — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

8.55 am: Visuals from Kamal Haasan at APJ Abdul Kalam’s house & meeting his brother & sister-in-law in Rameswaram.

8.45 am: At Ganesh Mahal in Rameswaram, the stage is set where Kamal Haasan is going to address the fishermen.

8.25 am: Kamal Haasan met with former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s brother and he had breakfast as well. Haasan started his day with the visit to Kalam House.

8.15 am: Kamal Haasan leaves after visiting APJ Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram.

8.10 am: Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them. I am touched: Kamal Haasan from the resident of former president Abdul Kalam.

8.00 am: Kamal Haasan’s visit to the school in Rameswaram, where APJ Kalam studied, has been canceled.

7.50 am: In Rameshwaram, Kamal Haasan has made his visit to former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam’s house. Visuals coming soon.

7.45 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the launch of veteran star Kamal Haasan’s political party in Madurai. The AAP supremo is also expected to address the meeting.

7.30 am: Kamal Haasan is all prepared to announce his political party today. He was given a thundering welcome by his supporters in Rameswaram on Tuesday when he arrived.