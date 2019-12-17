Kamal Haasan hits out at CAA, says MNM opposed to NRC too

Chennai | Published: December 17, 2019 1:33:38 PM

The ruling AIADMK's support to the CAA in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, he said. "They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told reporters apparently alleging that the AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre.

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate that the Minister was obstinate and does not see reason.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday slammed the Centre and the ruling AIADMK over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens.

A day after his party said it has moved the Supreme Court against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, the MNM chief, when asked about his party’s follow up action on the matter said his party will take up the cudgels against the NRC as well.

“There is this NRC, when it is implemented (at the national level) we will get into the field (against it) and go as far as we could,” he said.

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate that the Minister was obstinate and does not see reason.

