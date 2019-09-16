Kamal Haasan hits back at Amit Shah over Hindi remark: ‘Do not make inclusive India into exclusive one’

Kamal Haasan (File photo: PTI)

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday slammed Union Home minister Amit Shah’s recent suggestion that the nation must have one unified language reflecting its identity. His suggestion that only Hindi can unite the country has raised eyebrows across the country, with a large number of leaders opposing the former BJP president’s view.

Releasing a statement through a video on his Twitter account, the actor turned politician said, “Unity and diversity is the promise we made when we made India into a republic. Now, no Shah , Sultan or Samrat should renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil.”

On Saturday, Shah, speaking at an event to commemorate Hindi Diwas said that it is the responsibility of the nation that Hindi develops and prospers, while maintaining that India must have one language to reflect its identity.

Referring to Jallikattu protests a few years back in the state, Haasan said that the battle for the language will be even bigger which no one needs. “Jallikattu was just a protest. The battle for our language will be bigger than that. India or Tamilian does not need or deserve such a battle.”

“Most of the nation happily sings our national anthem in Bengali and will happily do so with pride. The reason being the poet who wrote the national anthem gave due respect to all languages and culture within the anthem and hence it became our anthem.”

Asking the Centre not to fiddle with the unity of the country, he added, “Do not make an inclusive India into an exclusive one. All will suffer because of such shortsighted folly.”

Even as Shah, while speaking on the occasion of the Hindi Diwas on Saturday had maintained that the promotion of Hindi won’t be done at the cost of other languages, hist statement drew criticism from several Opposition parties .While the Congress warned against such move, CPI(M) said it will be an attack on India’s diversity.

Now you are constrained to prove to us that India will continue to be a free country. You must consult the people before you make a new law or a new scheme. pic.twitter.com/u0De38bzk0 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2019

BJP ally AIADMK’s K Pandiarajan also warned, “If the Centre plans to impose Hindi unilaterally, it will only be (adverse) reaction and no support, not only in the state of Tamil Nadu, but also another states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.”

Soon after attending an event on Hindi Diwas, Shah had tweeted, “Every language has its own importance. But it is absolutely essential that the entire country has one language that becomes the identity of the nation in the world. If there is any language that can tie the whole country in one thread, it is the most spoken language of Hindi.”