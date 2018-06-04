Kamal Haasan after meeting HD Kumaraswamy on Cauvery issue: ‘Sharing water, no two ways about it’

Kamal Haasan (PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan today met newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru and discussed the Cauvery water issue with him. Addressing a press conference soon after meeting the CM, Haasan said that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu must try to address the problem through dialogue. “Whatever problem is there we must equally share it…farmers from both states are important,”

As per The Indian Express, Kumaraswamy told reporters that there was an urgent need to address the issue but said that people of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are fed up with the fight over the division of waters as the issue has been going on for over 100 years.

Stressing that he was satisfied with the CM’s response, Haasan, who recently launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said, “We are sharing the water. There are no two ways about it… happy to know that the Chief Minister is looking at it in the same manner.”

When asked whether the release of Rajnikanth’s latest movie Kaala in Karnataka was discussed, he added that the discussion was not about films but only politics. A number of pro-Kannada groups are demanding a ban on the soon to be released film. They allege that Rajinikanth had made the derogatory statement against Karnataka over the Cauvery issue.

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj has slammed the pro-Kannada outfits for trying to take away people’s right to choice in Karnataka while voicing his unhappiness with the call for a ban on the movie. He felt that the Cauvery issue is a crucial subject for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but there is a need to find solution practically. “There is a deep bond between man and a river. So when we talk of Cauvery we do get extremely emotional about it. This is true of people from both states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where emotions run high when we try to find a solution to share water. But getting emotional does not solve an issue; we need to be practical about it too, ” he said in a statement that was posted on his Twitter account.