Kalyan Singh to vacate government bungalow by May end, first UP ex-CM to do so after SC order

Kalyan Singh to vacate government bungalow by May end. (PTI)

Rajasthan Governor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh will be the first among six ex-CMs of Uttar Pradesh to move out of the government bungalows allotted to them after they were served notices to vacate the government premises. The former CM has already started shifting his belongings and will fully vacate the government bungalow by May end. After leaving the place, he will live with his grandson Sandip Singh who is a junior minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. Kalyan has been living in the government bungalow since he resigned as Uttar Pradesh chief minister in November 1999.

Another former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has asked for two years time from the Supreme Court to allow him to stay in the bungalow. In his plea to the top court, the SP chief said that he is in the process of constructing his house and will take two years to finish. He has said that he will vacate the bungalow as soon as he finds a rented place to stay.

On Tuesday, Yadav told ABP News that he is still looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow and that he has been unable to build a home for himself. “My only mistake was that I have not built my own home. I have told the Supreme Court that I am building my own home. I am looking for a rented flat… if I get it I will vacate or if granted time, I will build my own home,” he said.

The six former chief ministers were served notices to vacate the government bungalows by the Uttar Pradesh government in the wake of Supreme Court’s order that had struck down the amendment to Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowance and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981 which allows former chief ministers to stay in government bungalows. The apex court observed that a chief minister is at par with a common man after demitting the office.

The other four former chief ministers who were served notices to vacate the bungalows include Rajnath Singh, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav and N D Tiwari.