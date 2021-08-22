Kalyan Singh passes away: Last rites in Bulandshahr tomorrow, UP announces 3-day mourning

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day mourning and a holiday on Monday in honour of Kalyan Singh who was popularly known as “Babuji” in UP politics. (Express Photo)

The last rites of Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran who passed away of Saturday after suffering from prolonged illness, will be performed in Bulandshahr on Monday. The 89-year-old leader died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the ICU of the Samjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day mourning and a holiday on Monday in honour of Singh who was popularly known as “Babuji” in UP politics.

“Kalyan Singh (ex-UP CM) mortal remains are here at his residence. They’ll then be taken to Vidhan Sabha where people will be able to pay last respects till 1pm. The mortal remains will then be kept at BJP office till 2:30 pm,” said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, UP government.

“After that, mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at the stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He’ll be cremated tomorrow at banks of river Ganga in Narora,” he added.

Singh, who also served as the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. His health condition deteriorated on Saturday evening, following which UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, rushed to SGPGI.

Adityanath announced three days of state mourning, further adding that a public holiday will be observed every year on August 23.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of “karsevaks” in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

A Lodhi leader, Singh was instrumental in the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. He is survived by his wife Ramvati Devi, son Rajveer Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Etah, and grandson Sandeep Singh, who is the minister of state for finance, technical education, medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the veteran BJP leader’s son and conveyed his condolence. “I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji… statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he said in a tweet.

“Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions.

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled Singh’s demise, saying he had a “magical connect” with the masses. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described Singh as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.