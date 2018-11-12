K Kavitha Exclusive: ‘TRS committed to 12% Muslim reservation in Telangana, will approach SC if Centre denies approval’

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Nizamabad MP.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telengana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is one of the tallest figures in state politics. Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, Kavitha is running an aggressive campaign in poll-bound Telangana. The leader has been an active participant of Telangana movement since 2006 when she founded Telangana Jagruti, an NGO which gathered the support of women and youth for the movement. This time too, she is campaigning in the state with great zeal. Kavitha expects her party to win 100 seats in the 119 member Telangana Assembly. Edited excerpts of an exclusive interview:

You have been associated with the Telangana movement since 2006. The state was finally created in 2014. How successful have you been in meeting the purpose for which the state was created?

Telangana is now the fastest growing state of India with a growth rate above 20 per cent consistently for past 2 years and since the creation of our state, we have been 1 in the country in various fields starting from social welfare, agriculture, women’s safety, Health, industrial growth etc.

So, I can confidently say that we have achieved the purpose of our Telangana movement.

– You started with Jagruti, became an MP in 2014, bigger responsibilities may be fostered upon you in future. Do you think you, as an individual, are on the right track at the right pace?

I can only say that whatever responsibility comes my way, I give my 100% to it. Since we come from a movement background, I don’t have any individualist agenda, we work and think only about people of Telangana.

– Being Chief Minister’s daughter gave you a clear edge in politics. There are so many people from the family who hold important positions in the government and party. Telangana, on the other hand, was not a family but a people’s movement. How do you respond to the allegations that TRS has turned a movement into a family business?

The whole family was in the movement. None of these people who are now making allegations believed in the cause that Telangana people can benefit from a separate statehood formation. We worked hard for it and succeded. Now, we are just continuing the work we started long time back & making sure our state gets back to the right track. People are happy with KCR, and the progress state is making. Opposition party politicians are bound to be unhappy.

– How do you and the chief minister view the challenge posed by the Congress-TDP-CPM alliance?

The alliance vs KCR is not new in Telangana. In the last 4 years, after the general elections, there were numerous by-elections in the state where People have repeatedly dismissed this alliance and gave a resounding victory to TRS. I am confident that the result will be the same again this time.

– TRS faces anti-incumbency and a grand alliance has already taken shape. How many seats do you predict for your party?

100 is our target and we are working for it.

– What do you have to say about TRS’ relationship with the BJP? Will you support an NDA government in case Modi falls short of a majority in 2019 and turns to KCR for support?

Let’s cross the bridge when we get there. Right now we are focused on state politics. After this, TRS will pay a great role in the national politics In the upcoming 2019 elections.

– Rahul Gandhi recently said that there have been 4,500 farmer suicides under your party’s rule. Why have these suicides have taken place?

As all of us know, farmers suicides in our country is a result of long-term neglect of farming sector which is Congress’s gift to the nation. TRS is in power for the last four ears, Congress ruled here for 50 years. Now, let the people decide who is responsible for framers suicide.

In these four years, we have taken path breaking initiatives in the farm sector, which will change the lives of Telangana farmers and soon the farmers suicides will come to zero in our state.

– Students played a big role in the Telangana movement, but the unemployment figures are unprecedentedly high in the state. How do you plan to tackle the problem?

We promised the students we would give them 1 lakh government jobs and we have announced 1,09,000 jobs in the last four years. Out of which, the state public service commission has notified 84000 jobs, 33000 of these have been have been filled up.

8000 industries, with an investment of Rs 1,34, 206 crores with a total of 8.5 lakhs job creation is the biggest achievement of our government. 6000 industries have already started functioning in our state due to our progressive and bussiness friendly policies, and most efficient, 24-hour power supply.

The opposition doesn’t have a reply to these, they try to lure the naive students into working against TRS. But today’s generation is all about truth and that’s why the student community is with TRS party.

– There are reports that your party candidates are facing a backlash from people over the party’s unkept promises from 2014 manifesto. What happened to the major promise of Mission Bhagiratha and 12 per cent reservation to the Muslims?

Mission Bhagiratha is fulfilled, all the villages have got bulk water supply to their overheads tanks. House to house pipeline is being laid. We are committed to Muslim reservation, we have passed a resolution in state assembly and are awaiting a reply from the central government.

If the central government agrees its well and good, if they deny, we will approach the honorable Supreme Court to consider our plea just like they have considered the Tamilnadu reservations scenario.

– Have you been able to keep the written promises like spending Rs 50,000 crore for Dalit welfare and providing a house to the poor for free?

Spending of SC/ST funds has been streamlined with a new law made in our state assembly. According to which the SC/st and minority funds allocated in any budget if are unspent will be carried forward to the next year’s budget. Earlier, these unspent budgets were diverted to other departments, we have made sure that does not happen. Housing scheme is going on in the state at a good pace. We have already sanctioned 3 lakh houses across the state.