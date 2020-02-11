Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Live: Atishi eyeing Assembly election win after Lok Sabha poll loss

AAP candidate Atishi contested the Assembly election from Kalkaji seat. (File Photo)

Kalkaji Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) replaced its sitting candidate Avtar Singh and fielded Atishi from Kalkaji constituency for Delhi Assembly Election 2020. Atishi, who had contested the Lok Sabha 2019 election from East Delhi constituency against Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Gautam Gambhir, is considered to be close to AAP top brass, including CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The BJP fielded Dharamveer Singh, while Shivani Gupta was Congress’ candidate from Kalkaji seat. Atishi, who is a graduate in History from Delhi’s prestigious St. Stephens’s College, is credited for the AAP government’s education policy which the party claims was helpful in transforming Delhi government schools. The 38-year-old leader has been associated with the AAP since 2013. As far as the history of Kalkaji Assembly constituency is concerned, this seat in South Delhi was once considered to be a stronghold of the Congress which won Assembly election four times out of seven Delhi elections. The BJP has captured Kalkaji seat two times and the AAP took the first place once in 2015.

