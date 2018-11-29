Kalimpong paragliding accident: Video captures final moments of misadventure that killed pilot. Watch

The injured tourist, Gaurav Choudhary, hails from Patna in Bihar. (Video screengrab)

In a shocking incident reported from West Bengal, a young paragliding pilot was killed in an accident on Sunday after the wing of the glider brushed a tree and plummeted 40 feet onto a concrete ground in Kalimpong area of the state. The tourist riding with the deceased was also injured severely in the accident and is being treated for multiple injuries at a private hospital in Siliguri.

According to several media reports, Purushottam, a paragliding pilot from Nepal, died in the accident while the tourist with him was injured in Delo hills. Police have recovered the body and are now probing whether any safety measure was flouted. The injured tourist, Gaurav Choudhary, hails from Patna in Bihar.

A video shot by the tourist has gone viral on social media and has cleared the air on the sequence of events leading to the crash. The video shows the pilot trying to control the glider after strong winds changed its direction and took if far away from the landing site. However, the glider brushed against a tree and eventually crashed into a concrete floor, leading to the fatal accident.

Moreover, the 1.14 minutes video shows Purushottam not wearing a helmet. He reportedly died of head injuries when the paraglider crashed onto a concrete rooftop.

Meanwhile, this is not the first case when deaths have been reported in adventure sports. In June 2018, a Ghaziabad resident died in Manali while paragliding in the Solang valley, while his pilot was seriously injured. Recently, a person was killed in Kullu when his leg got tangled in a rope while on a ride, which led to his fall on the hillside. In October, an Australian paraglider of Indian origin died in a crash while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.