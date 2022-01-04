Kaleshwaram project an ATM for KCR; CM has lost his sense of proportion: JP Nadda in Hyderabad

The BJP president termed the KCR government as the most undemocratic.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda today launched a scathing attack against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and accused him of autocratic behaviour over the arrest of state BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Nadda said that he is visiting the state to show solidarity with the Telangana BJP’s fight for the people and employees of the state. He also alleged that the administration was bent upon stopping him from visiting the state and holding a press meet.

“Kaleshwaram has become an ATM for KCR. The original project was of Rs 36,000 crore. Now the project has become worth Rs 1,20,000 crore. The water has only reached his farmhouse, and nowhere else. The Palamuru Rangareddy is also ready and has been inaugurated, but not a drop of water has reached the people,” said Nadda.

The BJP president termed the KCR government as the most undemocratic. “Under the leadership of KCR, the government of Telangana is the most undemocratic government. Whatever has happened in the last two days is the murder of democracy and is autocratic and dictatorship-like in nature. The BJP will continue is fighting and will continue to fight till we defeat this undemocratic govt in the state,” he said.

Reacting to the arrest of BS Kumar and the use of police force against the BJP workers, Nadda said that KCR has lost his sense of proportion.

“Sanjay Ji had decided to do a peaceful protest. He organized an overnight protest jagran at his office. On the pretext of COVID, police broke into his office by destroying steel doors. They inflicted tear gas & water cannons, manhandled Sanjay Ji & lathicharged the BJP workers. This is an autocratic behaviour of KCR and has lost his mental balance…He has lost his sense of proportion, the way he’s behaving. Dharnas have been stopped – by govt orders – and the HC had to intervene. This is the sad state of affairs of Telangana as a state,” said Nadda.

Nadda alleged that the way KCR has arrested Sanjay Bandi, it shows ‘Vinash kaale, viprit buddhi’ (Adversity kills intelligence). The BJP chief said that the party will take the due legal course and use all democratic methods to fight this battle.