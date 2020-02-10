Kalakaji election result 2020: AAP’s Atishi faces stiff challenge from Congress heavyweight’s daughter Shivani, BJP’s Dharambir Singh

AAP’s Atishi Marlena in fray from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha.

Kalkaji (Delhi) Election Result 2020: The Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. It is a part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Atishi Marlena from this seat. She replaces AAP’s sitting MLA Avtar Singh. A member of the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee, she will take on Congress’ Shivani Chopra and BJP’s former area councillor Dharambir Singh.

Marlena is an Oxford graduate and is credited for the education reforms in Delhi government schools. The AAP had fielded her in the Lok Sabha elections last year from East Delhi. She secured the third place with 2.19 lakh votes against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir who secured 6,96,158 votes.

Congress nominee Shivani is a lawyer who studied from the Inns of Court School of Law, London. She is the daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra. Chopra represented Kalkaji thrice in the past. Shivani is banking on her father’s popularity and her family’s reputation in the area. Shivani says she is ‘Kalkaji ki beti’.

BJP’s Singh is head of the Delhi BJP’s booth-level management wing, a crucial component of the BJP’s election strategy. He is a resident of Kalka Garhi village and belongs to the Gujjar community. He served as a councillor from Sriniwaspuri ward between 2007 and 2012. Singh has worked at the ward and district levels. He even contested assembly election from the constituency in 2013 on an AAP ticket but lost.

In the previous election held in 2015, AAP’s Awatar Singh had won the seat, defeating BJP’s Harmeet Singh. In 2013, Harmeet Singh had won the seat, and prior to that in 2008, Congress’ Subhash Chopra had won the seat.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year.