Kaithal Election Results 2019: Randeep Surjewala hopes to stage a comeback in this prestige battle?

Kaithal Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Former minister and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is contesting from prestigious Kaithal Assembly constituency where his challenger is one-time MLA and BJP leader Leela Ram Gurjar. Surjewala has won this seat two times before – 2009 and 2014. Before that, Randeep’s father Shamsher Singh Surjewala held this seat for five years.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is the national media in-charge of the Congress, is the party’s most visible face on TV. His challenger Leela Ram Gurjar is one-time legislator from Kaithal. Leela Ram started his political career with OP Chautala-led INLD. He was the district president of the party from 1991 to 2000. In 2000, he contested as INLD-BJP alliance candidate and defeated independent candidate Dharam Pal by close to 18,000 votes. In 2014, Leela Ram joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He comes from the Gurjar community which is a dominant caste in about 15 villages having close to 20000 voters, a significant number that has the potential to decide the fate of any candidate in assembly level election. He has a personality of a leader who comes from a very humble origin and taking on a dynast, a sentiment that may go in his favour.

Randeep Singh Surjewala is also looking to make a comeback after he suffered a massive jolt in a byelection held earlier this year. He was contesting from Jind where the fight was tringular and Krishan Kumar Middha emerged victorious. Worse, Surjewala slipped to the third position with just over 21,000 votes. BJP candidate Middha got 49229 votes and the newly-founded Jannayak Janata Party candidate came at the second position with 37,681 votes.

Since 1967, Kaithal has gone to polls 12 times (excluding 2019) — the Congress bagged this seat seven times. Poling for the Kaithal Assembly seat was held on October 21 and the counting of votes is to be held today, October 24.