Kairana, Noorpur bypoll: ‘Rampant corruption’, ‘inefficient ministers’ – what two BJP MLAs believe led to defeat

Kairana, Noorpur bypoll: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Uttar Pradesh have blamed rampant corruption and inefficient ministers for the defeat in recently held by-elections in Kairana and Noorpur. The duo on Friday asked the state government to take action against corrupt people in the party for better performance in future elections. The statement comes just one day after BJP’s defeat in Kairana and Noorpur bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Shyam Prakash, a BJP MLA from Hardoi’s Gopamau has blamed the by-election defeats on the failures of his government. In a post on social media site Facebook, Prakash said, “Pehle Gorakhpur, Phulpur aur ab Kairana, Noorpur mein BJP ki haar ka humein dukha hai.” Calling the post as a present reality, Prakash wrote, “Modi naam se paa gaye raaj, Kar na sake Janta man Kaaj. Sangh, Sangathan haath Lagaam, Mukhyamantri bhi asahaye.” Prakash further said that government officials and heads are corrupt. “Adhikari, Adhyaksha bhrashta.” The BJP lawmaker also urged people to come front to exercise their rights- “Aage hai adhikar tumhara.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, the BJP legislator said that his post was shared by most of the party MLAs. “It is a reality, there is a message in public that officers do not listen to public representatives. The public is angry with rampant corruption. We have the information and most of us discuss that the Chief Minister does not have a free hand. If such a scenario remains, everyone’s future will be dark,” Prakash said.

He also said the senior leadership needs to act fast on corrupted people to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “We have expressed our concerns before the CM and Deputy CMs many times, but there are only assurances and nothing else. We feel that if the party wants to do well in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the senior leadership will have to act fast,” he added. Prakash said neither traders nor farmers nor the public were satisfied with the government as all of them had to face corruption at each level.

While another BJP MLA from Ballia’s Beria constituency Surendra Singh has asked the state leadership to replace inefficient ministers from the government. Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “After the loss, the first thing the party should do is replace ministers who shy away from work with efficient and non-corrupt leaders who are ready to take responsibility. Bureaucracy does not belong to anyone and only one who is not corrupt can control it. Corruption is open, and things will not change unless there is punitive action.”

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak has said that if MLAs have any issue then they can approach Chief Minister or state party president. “If public representatives have some issues, the state party president, as well as CM, are available to resolve them. As far as victory and loss is concerned, everyone knows how politics of fatwa was done by others in this election,” Pathak said.