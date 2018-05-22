Kairana, Noorpur by-election 2018 date, result, candidates: All you need to know about UP bypolls

Kairana by-election is going to be a battle between BJP’s dominance and Opposition’s unity.

Kairana, Noorpur by-elections 2018: The bypolls to Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur Assembly seat are scheduled to take place on May 28, 2018. The counting in both seats will take place on May 31, 2018. The by-election to both the seats is important for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier in March, the saffron party had suffered defeats in the bypolls held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats after two opposition parties – BSP and SP – joined hands. Political campaigning in both seats is in full swing and elaborate security arrangements have been made by authorities for maintaining law and order.

Kairana Lok Sabha by-election 2018

The by-election to Kairana Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 28. The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 3, 2018. The last day of filing nominations was May 10 while scrutiny of nominations was done on May 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was May 14. The counting will take place on May 31. The bypoll was necessary following the death of sitting BJP MP Hukum Singh. The poll panel will set up 883 polling centres in five assembly constituencies falls under Kairana Lok Sabha – Shamli, Thanabhawan, Kairana, Gangoh and Nakur. More than 15 lakh voters are likely to exercise their franchise in the bye-elections.

Kairana by-election 2018 candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh. Mriganka had also contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Kairana Assembly seat but lost to Samajwadi Party’s Nahid Hasan by over 21,000 votes. Hasan is son of former MP Late Munawar Khan. This time, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have joined hands to defeat BJP. Both the opposition parties have fielded former MP Tabassum Hasan. Other parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are not contesting the bypoll to prevent split of votes. Both BSP and Congress are supporting Hasan.

Around 25 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be deployed in Kairana for ensuring free and fair election. The patrolling and checking in the district areas bordering Haryana has started. The district administration has decided to use drone camera for surveillance in the border areas.

Campaigning: The campaigning for Kairana Lok Sabha by-election is in full swing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to kickstart the campaign on Tuesday (May 22). Adityanath is likely to address a public rally at Ambehta.

The United opposition parties are using the slogan- ‘Jinnah Nahi, Ganna Chalega.’ The slogan has come up in wake of a recent controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Aligarh Muslim University campus.

Noorpur Assembly by-election 2018

The by-election to Noorpur assembly seat will be held on May 28. The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 3, 2018. The last day of nominations was May 10 while scrutiny of nominations was held on May 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was May 14. The counting will take place on May 31. The bypoll was necessiated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan, who died in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in February.

Candidates contesting the by-election: In Noorpur by-election, the main contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Avnish Singh. Singh is wife of former BJP legislator Lokendra Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan was the popular face of the party in Noorpur after consecutively winning the election in 2012 and 2017. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Naim Ul-Hasan while Mayawati’s BSP is not contesting the elections. Other candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Momin Front’s Maya, Lok Dal’s Gohar Iqbal, Uttar Pradesh Republican Party’s Ram Ratan and Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party’s Zaheer Alam. Some Independent candidates are also in the fray.

Campaigning: The campaigning for by-election to Noorpur by-election is in full fledge. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to address a public rally in Noorpur on Thursday. Senior party leaders including Transport minister Swatantra Deo Singh and Rural Development minister Mahendra Singh are camping in Noorpur to ensure party’s victory. While campaigns by the oppositions are also underway.