Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll 2018: On campaign trail, CM Adityanath says investors welcome but conditions apply

File pic of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the government has received investment proposals worth a whopping Rs 300 crore for Kairana, Shamli and Kandhla during the recently held investor summit. Addressing an election rally here for May 28 Lok Sabha bypolls, the CM invited industrialists to invest in the region and assured that his government will provide them conducive business environment and security, provided employment opportunities are created for youths and the farmers get the right compensation for their land.

“In the recently held summit in February, the government received investment proposals of Rs 300 crore in Shamli, Kairana and Kandhla. I want to tell investors, industrialists that you are welcome here, we will provide you security, facility. Our only condition is that youths get employment and farmers get the right compensation for their land,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to rubbish the oppositions’ allegations that the government has failed to provide jobs to the youths. He said that there is no dearth of jobs in Uttar Pradesh, adding that Rs 4.68 lakh crore investment will generate employment opportunities for 33 lakh youths. He also chose to mention that his government has managed to address irregularities in the recruitment process of police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC). Rubbishing the oppositions’ charge of wrongdoings in the recruitment process, Adityanath said that the BJP government in the state has successfully managed to address irregularities in the recruitment drive. He said that the government has already released advertisements to start recruitment process for 1.62 lakh people in police and PAC.

“My government has released advertisement to hire 1.62 lakh youths. You should participate in the recruitment drive. No one can stop you from joining the force,” he said, adding that eligible youths in the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government were denied opportunity.

“The opposition is misleading people, don’t listen to them. They are fighting for their existence. They are now visiting door-to-door for votes, I ask them where were they when innocents were killed?” he opined.

He said that the government will set up a permanent PAC camp in the region. “I will ensure no riot took place. We will hire local youths. I appeal you all to become part of the recruitment drive,” Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during his visit to Kairana ahead of the scheduled by-elections scheduled for May 28 where the Bharatiya Janata Party has pitted its deceased MP Humuk Singh’s daughter Mriganka against united opposition’s Tabassum Hassan. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of incumbent MP. Counting will take place on May 31.

“We have made Kairana free from the dark-zone,” he said adding that every sugarcane farmer will be paid his due. “If anybody is found exploiting farmers, the government will take strict action.”

On united opposition’s candidate Tabassum Hassan, he said that the Samajwadi Party has fielded its candidate from the back door. He made an appeal to the people to elect their representative wisely. “I appeal you all to check the background of their nominee,” he said and accused the opposition’s nominee of instigating riots in the region. Hassan is a SP leader but she is contesting election of RLD ticket.

“Kidnapping, riots were like an industry during Samajwadi Party government, but today situation has changed. They (rioters) are surrendering before the police, begging for their life. My government will not provide them free-hand,” he added. The Chief Minister claimed that post the BJP formed government, “people who had migrated from here, are now returning”. “We have stopped the migration of people, businessmen in Kairana,” he said.