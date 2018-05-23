Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll 2018: CM Adityanath kicks off campaign, says Akhilesh Yadav’s hands stained with blood of innocents

Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll 2018: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday invoked the role of the then ruling Samajwadi Party government in the Muzaffarnagar riots as he kicked off campaigning for the Lok Sabha bypolls to the communally sensitive Kairana constituency. In a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath alleged that the former CM’s hands are stained with the blood of innocent people who were killed during Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

Addressing a rally ahead of the May 28 Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana, Adityanath also chided the ‘united’ opposition’s candidate, Tabassum Hassan and said that the Samajwadi Party gives its candidates on rent to other parties to contest elections. The CM said this while referring to the fact that Hassan is a Samajwadi Party member but is contesting the byelection on Ajit Sigh’s Rashtriya Lok Sal (RLD) ticket.

“Samajwadi Party will give its candidates on rent to different parties but Akhilesh Yadav will not come here to talk to you people as his hands are stained in the blood of people who were killed in the Muzaffarnagar riots,” he said.

The bypoll will be held on May 28 and result will be announced on May 31. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of BJP MP Hukum Singh. The BJP has fielded the deceased party leader’s daughter Mriganka, who was also the BJP’s candidate in the assembly elections, held last year. She had entered the fray from Kairana seat but lost to former MP Munawar Hasan’s son Nahid Hasan by around 21,000 votes. The Kairana Lok Sabha constituency comprises 5 assembly segments. The Kairana assembly seat was the only constituency where the saffron party’s nominee had suffered defeat.

The Hindu exodus has once again turned out to be a crucial factor ahead of the bypoll here. The deceased MP had claimed that the region was the scene of a Hindu exodus due to free hands given to Muslims by erstwhile Samajwadi Party government. In a interview to PTI, Mriganka said that the exodus of Hindu families stopped after BJP won the assembly polls.

The Chief Minister further claimed that BJP has created a positive atmosphere in the state. He said that criminals are being punished by the government. “Today, criminals are running and the government is chasing them.” he said.

Adityanath said that his government is committed to provide security to daughters and businessmen in the state. He said that anyone who misbehaves with “our daughters and businessmen will face the government.”

Hukum Singh, considered a powerful Jat leader in Kairana which falls in western district of Shamli, had a strong presence here. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he had emerged victorious by bagging more than 50 per cent of the votes. The constituency has approximately 16 lakh voters which include 5 lakh Muslims and around 1.5 lakh Jats. The BJP is banking on Jats votes and on its core voters who had voted in favour of Hukum in 2014.

There are around 2.5 lakh Dalits, mostly Jatavs, who are seen as the vote-bank of BSP. The other main community-wise voters in the region are Kashyap (2 lakh), Gujjar (1.4 lakh) and Saini (1.2 lakh). The region has also Brahmins, Banias and Rajputs, who traditionally vote for the BJP.