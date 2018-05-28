Bypolls in 10 states to test BJP’s nerve in face of Opposition’s ‘Grand Alliance’: Top Developments

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks as BJP’s Kairana candidate Mriganka Singh looks on during a rally ahead of Kairana Assembly by-polls, in Shamli, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The outcome of byelections in four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies in different states where polling is currently underway will test whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the grit to ward off the imminent threat from the coming together of all opposition parties against it. The four Lok Sabha seats where bypolls are being held today are Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and Nagaland.

The 10 assembly seats where bypolls are being held are Ampati in Meghalaya, Jokihat in Bihar, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Maheshtala in West Bengal, Shahkot in Punjab, Tharali in Uttarakhand, Palus Kadegaon in Maharashta, Chengannur in Kerala and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh. Polling in the RK Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka is also being held simultaneously today. Polling here was deferred earlier this month after recovery of around 10,000 voters identify cards.

Though the outcome of the results will have no adverse impact on the arithmetic equations, be it in the Lok Sabha or state Assemblies, the bypolls are considered a litmus test for the BJP. In Uttar Pradesh, the bypolls comes in the backdrop of the party’s humiliating defeat in the Gorakhur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. The seats represented by Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya before their election to the CM and Deputy CM posts, were snatched by the opposition which contested the elections together.

Learning from the past mistakes, this time, CM Yogi Adityanath was seen leading the party’s campaign himself in Kairana and Noorpur to thwart the opposition’s attempt to dampen the prospects of BJP candidates. The party is eager to continue its winning streak to send a strong message ahead of the next year’s general elections that the people still believe in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The results will also set agenda for the upcoming assembly elections in three BJP-ruled states and next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

If the opposition’s unity yields positive results this time around, talks of a ‘united opposition’ to be pitted against the BJP in 2019 are sure to gain momentum.

Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll

In Kairana, where bypoll was necessitated following the demise of its incumbent MP Hukum Singh, the party has fielded Mriganka against united opposition’s candidate Tabassum Hassan. Mriganka is the daughter of Hukum Singh who had in 2014 polls won from here with more than 50% votes.

Opposition’s candidate Tabassum alleges malfunctioning in EVMs. According to ANI, she has now written a letter to the Election Commission over faulty EVMs and VVPATs in around 175 polling booths across Shamli. Meanwhile, 21% polling has been recorded till 11 am.

Over 30 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm in Kairana parliamentary constituency.

Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll

The Palghar bypoll added further strained to the ties between BJP and its junior partner Shiv Sena after the latter fielded son of the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga whose death necessitated the election. The BJP has pitted former Congress minister Rajendra Gavit against Shrinivas Gavit. Rajendra had joined the BJP earlier in this month.

Till 1 pm, according to news agency ANI, 19.25% voter turnout has been recorded. Prashant Narnaware, Returning Officer on Palghar bypoll said that there were reports of malfunctioning in machines in initial houes, but after 12 noon, nothing has happened. According to him, new machines are working properly. “We are in consultation with Central Election Commission about extension of voting time,” he said.

Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll

The bypoll here was necessitated after BJP MP Nana Patole resigned and joined the Congress. The main fight here is between the BJP and NCP. While the BJP has fielded its former MP Hemant Patel, NCP has give ticket to Madhukar Kude. The Congress party is supporting Kude’s candidature.

With reports of malfunctioning in the VVPAT, the Election Commission cancelled polling in at least 35 polling stations. According to IANS, complaints of malfunctioning in machines were received from at least 140 booths in both the constituencies (Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya). Officials intially repaired and replaced some machines but later polling in at least 35 booths were cancelled.

On reports of EVMs malfunctioning, Praful Patel of NCP said that the Election Commission should go back to the ballot paper. “Akhilesh Yadav ji just called me up,he also said 300 EVMs not working in Kairana bypoll,” he said.

Nagaland Lok Sabha bypoll

The Nagalanad seat fell vacant after Neiphiu Rio resigned earlier this year to take the charge of the state. The BJP shares power with Rio’s Nationalist Democratic People’s Party (NDPP) in the state. In the bypoll today, the main fight is between the two regional parties – People’s Democratic Alliance and Naga People’s Front, whose candidates are backed from the BJP and other by the Congress. The PDA has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi against NPF’s C Apok Jamir.

Till 11 am, 44% polling was recorded.

Jokihat Assembly byoll (Bihar)

The Jokihar assembly seat falls in the Araria district. The byelection here was necessitated after incumbent JD(U) MLA Sarfaraz Alam quit the party and successfully contested the Lok Sabha bypoll on RJD ticket from Araria seat. The seat was fell vacant following the demise of his father Mohd Taslimuddin. In today bypolls, the RJD has fielded Alam’s younger son against Murshid Alam of the JD(U).

Ampati Assembly bypoll (Meghalaya)

The seat is witnessing a contest between the BJP-backed National People Party and Congress. The election here was necessitated after former CM Mukul Sangma vacated the seat. Congress has fielded Mukul Sangma’s daughter Miani D Shira against ruling NPP’s Clement G Momin.

About 65 per cent votes were cast till 1.30 pm in the bypoll to Ampati assembly seat.

Mahestala Assembly bypoll (West Bengal)

The constituency is witnessing a three-corner fight with ruling TMC, BJP and Left Front in the fray. The byelection was necessitated follwing the death of incumbent TMC MLA Kastuti Das. The TMC has fielded Dulal Das, husband of late party MLA. Sujit Ghosh, former joint director of the CBI, is the BJP’s nominee from here. The BJP has been trying hard to emerge as the main challenger of the TMC in the state. The Left Front has nominated Prabhat Chowdhury.

Till 11 am, around 33 per cent voting has been recorded. The polling began on a peaceful note at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Gomia Assembly bypoll (Jharkhand)

The main fight is betweem BJP’s Madhavlal Singh and AJSU’s Lambodar Mahto and JMM nominee Babita Devi (wife of disqualified MLA Yogendra Mahto). The bypoll was necessitated following the conviction of Yogendra Mahto.

Silli Assembly bypoll (Jharkhand)

The main contest is between the former deputy chief minister and AJSU president Sudesh Mahto and JMM’s Seema Mahto (wife of disqualified MLA Amit Mahto) in a coal theft case. The bypoll was necessitated following the conviction of Amit Mahto.

Noorpur Assembly bypoll (Uttar Pradesh)

The main fight is between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. The bypoll here was necessitated following the demise of BJP MLA Lokendra Chauhan in a road accident in February this year. The BJP has fielded the deceased MLA’s wife Avani against SP’s Naeemul Hasan.

Till 11 am, a total of 22% turnout was recorded.

Till 1 pm, 33 per cent votes were polled in Noorpur Assembly constituency amid reports of EVMs malfunctioning.

Shahkot Assembly bypoll (Punjab)

All the three parties – SAD, Congress and AAP are in the fray from here. The ruling Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while SAD has given ticket to Naib Singh Kohar. The AAP has fielded Rattam Sing Kakkar Kalan. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar. Naib Singh is the son of deceased MLA.

Till 1 pm, ANI reported, the voter turnout was 44%.

Tharali Assembly bypoll (Uttarakhand)

The bypoll here was necessitated following demise of MLA Magan Lal Shah of the BJP. This is the first bypoll in the state after BJP formed government under the leadership of Trivendra Singh Rawat last year. The BJP and Congress are locked in a tight fight. While the BJP has fielded the deceased MLA’s wife Munni Devi, the Congress has given a ticket to its former MLA Jeet Ram.

Palus Kadegaon Assembly bypolls (Maharashta)

Congress candidate Vishwakeet Kadam’s election from here became certain after BJP’s Sangramsing Deshmukh withdrew his nomination. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA and former minister Patangrao Kadam passed away. Vishwakeet is the son of Patangrao.

Chengannur Assembly bypoll (Kerala)

The three-corner fight is between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA. The bypoll was necessitated after ruling CPI(M) MLA KK Ramachandra Nair passed away. The CPI(M) has fielded Saji Cheriyan against UDF’s D Vijayakumar and BJP’s S Sreedharan Pillai.