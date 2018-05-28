Kairana and Noorpur bypolls: Opposition petitions EC over reports of faulty EVMs, demands re-polling

Ram Gopal Yadav said that demands of re-polling were made in places where more than one and half hours were wasted. (ANI)

Soon after a multi-party delegation met Election Commission officials over reports of faulty EVMs during the ongoing bypolls in Kairana and Noorpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that demands of re-polling were made in places where more than one and half hours were wasted. “We demanded from Election Commission, re-polling in places where more than one and a half hours were wasted and extra time after 6 pm for voters in places where less time was wasted so that they can vote,” he said after leaders of some political parties met the poll body members.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Samajwadi Party and RLD had complained of snags in EVM machines. “Getting reports of problems in EVMs in the by-election but still voters should go to cast votes,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary had also alleged that 140 EVMs have been tampered with in Noorpur a, with similar reports also coming from Kairana. “The BJP wants to avenge defeat in earlier bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur anyhow and win these bypolls,” PTI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

Rejecting charges of Opposition parties, state cabinet minister Srikant Sharma said that the government has asked the poll body to ensure free and fair elections. “Government has asked the EC to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. The opposition’s allegations are baseless and seeing their defeat they have started playing gimmicks and talking things, which are untrue. As far as EVMs are concerned, I am also getting complaints and the EC will look into it.”

As per Election Commission, there are about 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana, including 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. There are 3.06 lakh voters in Noorpur. Twelve candidates are in the fray in Kairana, and 10 from Noorpur. Counting of votes will be held on May 31.