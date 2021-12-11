‘Kainchijeevi Sarkar’ vs ‘mentally ill’: Akhilesh Yadav, BJP spar over Saryu Canal project

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya asked whether Akhilesh Yadav has lost his mental balance that he is claiming a project to be his own which was started way back in 1972.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Saryu Canal project, a war of words has broken out between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party. While Akhilesh Yadav claimed that more than half of the work related to the project was completed under his government, the BJP accused the previous SP government of ignoring the project.

“Uttar Pradesh BJP government took five years to complete the remaining works of Saryu Nahar National Project which were three-fourth completed during the SP government,” Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he termed the BJP government ‘Kainchijeevi’ or ‘scissor-borne’ government that only believes in cutting ribbons. “There are basically two types of people in the world, some who really work and some who claim credit for others work…This difference is clear between the working government of SP and today’s ‘scissor-borne’ government…The BJP will be wiped out in 2022,” said Akhilesh.

He claimed that a majority of the projects that the BJP inaugurated were started by Samajwadi Party. “Gorakhpur AIIMS could never be built had Samajwadi Party not provided land for it. People in Uttar Pradesh don’t want the ‘Yogi’ government anymore, they want a ‘Yogya’ (capable) government,” said Yadav.

While addressing the people during the inauguration, PM Modi said that the work that did not complete in the last five decades was completed by the BJP government in the last five years. He accused the previous SP government of ignoring the project.

“SP President Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, take care of your health, according to my knowledge, the Saryu Canal National Project started in 1972. By claiming it to be yours, have you not become mentally ill. BJP is again coming back (to power) with 300+ MLAs, your advisors are selling you a beautiful dream which is not true,” said Maurya.

Hitting out at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav also said that the ruling party showed dreams that farmers’ income will be doubled by 2022 but it didn’t happen. “They spend more on advertisements than on projects. Huge hoardings are put that youngsters are getting jobs, where have they given jobs in UP?… Samajwadi Party gave laptops to the youth and BJP did lathi-charge on them. SP gave Lohia Awaas to the poor and BJP drove over farmers and killed them in Lakhimpur Kheri. Samajwadi Party believes in development whereas they believe in changing names,” claimed Yadav.