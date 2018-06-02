Kailash Vijayvargiya to request I&B minister: Ban ‘Bollywood’, coin new term for Hindi film industry. (Image: IE)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is set to write a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore asking him to ban the usage of the term ‘Bollywood’ for the Hindi film industry. According to Vijayvarhiya, ‘Bollywood’ was a term which was given by the BBC to show that Hindi films were just copies of Hollywood movies.

“A few days ago, filmmaker Subhash Ghai came to see me in the BJP headquarters. He told me that the Hindi film industry got the term Bollywood after the BBC called it so, to show that the films made here were just copies of Hollywood movies. We just adopted the term used to ridicule our film industry. We should stop it,” Vijayvargiya told The Indian Express.

The BJP leader had already supported noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s campaign #DontCallItBollywood on Social Media. Vijayvargiya said that he will soon write to Information and Broadcasting minister to ban the term ‘Bollywood’.

He stated that India had great filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Dadasaheb Phalke. “We had great filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Dadasaheb Phalke. We have made such brilliant films. How can we just concede that we were copying the English film industry?” Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying.

The BJP leader also highlighted the importance of Indian film industry. Vijayvargiya quoted FICCI figures to say that its business has surpassed Rs 165 billion. He added that in India, films are made in more than two dozen languages. He further said that Hindi films like Dangal had collected more than Rs 1,600 crore and Bahubali II over Rs 2,000 crore.

The BJP leader also highlighted that the NDA government in its first regime had granted industrial status to the film industry. He said that the status has helped the film industry to get institutional credit and get rid of mafia control.

“Now it’s time to get rid of this taint that Hindi films are copies of Hollywood movies,” Vijayvargiya said.

As per Vijayvargiya, it would be more honourable and respectful to call Indian fil industry as-Hindi film industry, Tamil film industry, Bangla, Odisha, Kannada, or Bhojpuri instead of Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood etc. He called the term slave mentality. “This is slave mentality. Media should come forward to get rid of this usage.”

Earlier, the BJP leader had triggered controversy with his remarks on Hindi actors and films.